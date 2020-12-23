Study: Survivors of these 2 cancer types have highest risk of developing new cancer

Survivors of laryngeal and bladder cancer face an increased risk of developing a secondary cancer compared to the general population, according to a large study published in JAMA Network Dec. 22.

Researchers looked at U.S. Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results registries for more than 1.5 million adult cancer survivors between 1992 and 2011. Among survivors, 156,442 developed a subsequent primary cancer and nearly 89,000 died. Among men, the SPC risk was higher for 18 of 30 primary cancer types and the death risk was greater for 27. The SPC risk was higher in women for 21 of 31 primary cancer types, while the death risk was higher for 28.

Survivors of laryngeal and gallbladder cancer were at highest risk of developing a new cancer. Smoking and obesity related cancers constituted the highest proportions of SPCs, with lung cancer accounting for 31 percent to 33 percent of all SPC deaths.

The findings "highlight the importance of ongoing surveillance to prevent new cancers among survivors," the study said.

