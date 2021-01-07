Ruth Bader Ginsburg, John Lewis inspire new cancer research awards

The American Association for Cancer Research and The Lustgarten Foundation, the world's largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research, created two $300,000 research awards to support pancreatic cancer research. The awards honor the legacy of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and 17-term Georgia Rep. John Robert Lewis, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2020. 

The awards are meant for early-career pancreatic cancer researchers, and submissions are currently being accepted. The first, inspired by Ms. Ginsburg, will be given to an early-career female researcher and the second, honoring Mr. Lewis, will be given to a pancreatic cancer researcher from an underrepresented minority group. 

To learn more about the new awards, click here. 

