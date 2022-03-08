Oncologists on the move

Listen
The following oncologists joined new practices, received new appointments or left roles in the last few weeks:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add an oncologist move to this list, please email gmasson@beckershealthcare.com.
- Nitika Sharma, MD, joined Cancer Treatment Centers of America-Atlanta. She is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology.
- Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tenn., selected Ben Ho Park, MD, PhD, as its new director. Dr. Park, a breast cancer specialist, will begin his new role July 1.
- Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian selected Thomas Wang, MD, PhD, to serve as medical director of its melanoma/advanced skin cancer program. He previously worked at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he was a professor of surgery and chief of surgical oncology for Birmingham VA Medical Center.
- Anatoly Nikolaev, MD, PhD, a radiation oncologist, joined the Cleveland Clinic Weston (Fla.) Maroone Cancer Center. He specializes in head and neck cancer and central nervous system disease sites.
- A 15-member external advisory board for the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., resigned after the unexpected removal of the center's director. The former director of the cancer center, Boris Pasche, MD, PhD, was removed from the position Feb. 10, and William Blackstock, MD, was appointed interim director.