NYU Langone Health expanding its lung cancer care in Brooklyn

NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center is advancing its lung cancer care in New York City's Brooklyn borough by partnering with NYU Langone Hospital to widen access to its screening program and treatment expansions.

The lung cancer center will now include the use of robotic surgical systems to treat lung and esophageal cancers, expanded medical oncology services, pulmonary care and more clinical trials for patients to enroll in.

In an effort to detect cancer at earlier stages, the expansion will bring NYU Langone's lung cancer screening program to more health center locations and practices throughout Brooklyn, where lung cancer affects more residents than any other part of the city. Based on patients' smoking history and other risk factors, NYU Langone will identify those who qualify for lung cancer screening using its EHR system. If cancer growth or nodule is detected after an initial CT-scan, the health system will offer follow-up screening, which includes navigational bronchoscopy, endobronchial ultrasound or needle biopsy.

