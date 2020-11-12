Miami cancer center gets $75M gift

The Miami Dolphins football team donated $75 million, part of a year-round commitment to support cancer research, to the University of Miami's Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Nov. 10, according to the Miami Herald.

The donation, part of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer campaign, will help fund 300 active clinical trials, support survivorship programs and advance the research of innovative cancer treatments such as immunotherapy at Sylvester. The DCC and Sylvester have worked together since the annual challenge started in 2010, raising over $39 million before the new pivot to expand the DCC beyond a single event.

"The Dolphins' support through the DCC has been instrumental to Sylvester's ability to build world class research programs that enabled it to achieve National Center Institute designation — making it the only cancer center in South Florida with this prestigious designation and one of only 71 designated cancer centers in the nation," Sylvester Director Stephen Nimer, MD, told the Miami Herald.

In September, Sylvester received its largest single amount gift to date — $126 million.

