Harvard Pilgrim rolls out data analytics platform to manage cancer patients' benefits

Wellesley, Mass.-based Harvard Pilgrim Health Care formed a new partnership with Oncology Analytics to help manage cancer patients' clinical and claims data, according to an Oct. 13 news release.

Harvard Pilgrim, a nonprofit health plan that insures 3 million people in New England, selected Oncology Analytics to better manage data and spot trends in drug use, spend and population health of its oncology patient members.

"By partnering with Oncology Analytics, Harvard Pilgrim can now make faster, evidence-based cancer treatment decisions for our members using the latest in electronic prior authorization technology," said Michael Sherman, MD, CMO and senior vice president for health services at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, according to the news release.

