Cleveland cancer centers get $2.75M to develop prostate cancer screening program

Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation is providing a $2.75 million, three-year grant to several Cleveland-based cancer centers and community partners, which are collaborating to develop a community-based prostate cancer screening program.

The program aims to increase the number of African American men screened for prostate cancer, build risk awareness and reduce cancer disparities, according to a March 1 news release.

The Cleveland African American Prostate Cancer Project will be directed by Erika Trapl, PhD, director of the office of community outreach and engagement at Case Western University's Case Comprehensive Cancer Center in Cleveland.

The initiative also includes the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center, MetroHealth Cancer Center, University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, among other local partners, such as barber shops, which will serve as community hubs to build screening education.

