5 recent moves from MD Anderson

Here are five moves reported by Becker's about the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center since Jan. 10:

1. The center was awarded $31.7 million from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, the center said Feb. 16.

2. The center extended its partnership with Phoenix-based Banner Health for another 10 years, the cancer center said Feb. 15.

3. It launched a cancer therapeutics research institute, AZBigMedia reported Feb. 10.

4. The center announced a research collaboration with Planegg, Germany-based Eisbach Bio GmbH Jan. 19 dedicated to discovering and developing precision oncology drugs that target synthetic lethal engines.

5. A personalized lung cancer risk assessment, including a blood test developed by MD Anderson researchers, identified 9.2 percent more lung cancer cases for screening and reduced referral to screening among non-cases by 13.7 percent, a study published Jan. 7 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found.