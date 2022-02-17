MD Anderson receives $31.7M from research institute 

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center was awarded $31.7 million from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, the center said Feb. 16.

The funds will be distributed through a series of grants supporting clinical, translational and prevention research across the institution, including $14.5 million toward 14 individual researcher awards at the center.

"As our dedicated team of experts at MD Anderson work to advance cancer research, care, education and prevention, we are immeasurably grateful for CPRIT’s continued support,” stated Peter Pisters, MD, president of MD Anderson. "These critical funds strengthen our ability to develop new therapeutic approaches, to expand cancer prevention efforts throughout Texas and beyond and to further our mission to end cancer."