5 recent cancer facility constructions, expansions

Here are five hospitals, health systems and cancer institutes that have expanded their facilities or shared plans to open new centers since March 31.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com

1. Pine Bluff, Ark.-based Jefferson Regional has invested $8 million to build an integrated cancer center. The first phase of the project, which includes an expanded medical oncology clinic, is slated to open in June, and a radiation oncology suite is expected to be complete near the end of the year.

2. Northwest Ohio will soon be getting a new cancer center through a partnership between Detroit-based Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute and the Toledo (Ohio) Clinic, according to an April 6 announcement. The freestanding facility in Maumee, Ohio, is slated to begin treating patients in the spring of 2022.

3. Virginia Cancer Specialists opened a 60,000-square-foot cancer center in Fairfax April 13.

4. Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare is building an expanded cancer facility called the Priority Toyota Cancer Center after receiving a donation from Denis Ellmer, president and CEO of Priority Automotive and Toyota USA, the health system announced April 1.

5. Florida Cancer Specialists broke ground on a new cancer center in Lake County April 13. It's slated to open in spring 2022.

More articles on oncology:

It's 'Time to Screen,' oncologists tell Americans in new campaign

Patients with certain cancers at risk of vaccine failure, analysis finds

American Cancer Society names 1st female CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.