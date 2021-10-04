5 recent cancer center constructions, expansions

Here are five hospitals, health systems and cancer treatment centers that have expanded their cancer care facilities or shared plans to open new centers since Sept. 13.

1. Singing River Gulfport (Miss.,) a 130-bed hospital, opened a cancer center in collaboration with New Orleans-based Ochsner Health Oct 1., local ABC News and CBS News affiliate WLOX reports. The center will offer radiation, chemotherapy and counseling, among other services.

2. Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, part of Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center, opened the $59 million Prebys Cancer Center Sept. 13. The 40,000-square-foot, four-story facility marks the second regional cancer hub as part of an affiliation between San-Diego-based Scripps Health and Houston-based MD Anderson Cancer Center.

3. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health plans to build a 68,000-square-foot cancer center in Lafayette. The Fraciscan Health Lafayette Cancer Center will cost $43.2 million and the health system plans to start construction on the three-story facility in spring 2022.

4. Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Medicine, a 438-bed community and teaching healthcare system, and Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center opened a new medical oncology center Sept. 21. The center, at the health system's flagship Ellis Hospital campus, offers medical oncology, chemotherapy and infusion services, among others.

5. City of Hope plans to open the 190,000-square-foot Lennar Foundation Cancer Center in Irvine, Calif., next summer. The new center will eliminate the need for cancer patients in Orange County to travel for advanced care and clinical trial access.