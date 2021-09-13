Scripps hospital opens $59M cancer center

Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, part of Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center, opened the $59 million Prebys Cancer Center Sept. 13.

The 40,000-square-foot, four-story facility marks the second regional cancer hub as part of an affiliation between San-Diego-based Scripps Health and Houston-based MD Anderson Cancer Center.

A wide range of advanced cancer treatments and patient support services will be available at the center, which features a 20-chair infusion center, 20 patient exam rooms, and two minor surgical procedural rooms, according to a news release sent to Becker's.

The facility is named after the late Conrad Prebys, who donated $25 million to support the center. Mr. Prebys also funded an endowed medical director position at Scripps MD Anderson in San Diego.

In addition to philanthropy, the Prebys Cancer Center is funded through borrowing and operating revenue.

"The opening of Prebys Cancer Center represents a pivotal step in our journey to provide advanced individualized cancer care to the residents of San Diego County and the Southern California region," said Chris Van Gorder, Scripps CEO and president. “Patients will find this to be a truly exceptional facility in every sense, from the sophisticated medical technology and collaborative approach to care, to the comforting environment and personal supportive services we offer.”