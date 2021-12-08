4 recent cancer center openings, constructions

Here are four hospitals and health systems that have expanded their cancer care facilities, opened new facilities, or shared plans to open new centers since Nov. 10.

1. Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health cut the ribbon Dec. 6 on its new $384 million Adult Outpatient Pavilion, which includes most of its Massey Cancer Center's outpatient services.

2. NYU Langone Health's Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center opened a new center dedicated to blood and marrow transplants, the health system said Nov. 29.

3. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital opened the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute Oncology Tower Nov. 15.

4. Pine Bluff, Ark.-based Jefferson Regional Medical Center broke ground Nov. 10 on a radiation oncology facility, an addition to its Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center.