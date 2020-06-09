4 oncologist compensation trends

Oncologists earn $377,000 on average per year, ranking 11th among medical specialties in the U.S., according to a Medscape report.

The report includes responses from 17,461 physicians in more than 30 specialties. Responses were gathered between Oct. 4, 2019, and Feb. 10.

Four things to know about pay for oncologists:

1. Male oncologists earn more than their female counterparts, earning $392,000 per year on average, compared to $335,000 for women.

2. About 67 percent of oncologists said they feel that they are fairly compensated.

3. Eighty percent of oncologists work with insurers.

4. Thirty-eight percent of oncologists report participating in the CMS Merit-based Incentive Payment System, but only 8 percent report participating in the agency's Advanced Alternative Payment Models.

