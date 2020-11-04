Off-duty nurse helps seizing voter at the polls

An off-duty nurse working the polls at Indianapolis-based Lucas Oil Stadium helped a voter who underwent a seizure at the center, the IndyStar reported Nov. 3.

Colby Snyder, 28, a trauma nurse at Indianapolis-based IU Health Methodist Hospital, was volunteering at the polls when she helped a voter who had collapsed.

"She told me she got pretty light-headed," Ms. Snyder told IndyStar. "As soon as we were going to lay down, she kind of just went unresponsive."

The woman was suffering a seizure. Ms. Snyder kept talking to the woman, ordering her to squeeze her hand and asking someone for a defibrillator. She ultimately decided not to administer a heart-reviving electric shock.

Paramedics arrived eight minutes later and took the seizing woman to the hospital.

