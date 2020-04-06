Michigan nurse dies after testing positive for COVID-19

A 54-year-old nurse who worked at Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System has died after contracting COVID-19, according to a Michigan Radio report.

Lisa Ewald, a 20-years veteran of the health system, died last week and is believed to be one of the first known healthcare workers in Michigan to die after becoming infected with the new coronavirus.

Alexis Fernandez, Ms. Ewald's neighbor, told Michigan Radio that Ms. Ewald thought she may have been exposed to the virus around March 24. Ms. Ewald told Ms. Fernandez that she tested positive for the disease March 30, her neighbor said.

Ms. Fernandez said Ms. Ewald was found dead in her home April 1.

"There are not adequate words to describe how saddened we are," the health system said in statement obtained by Michigan Radio. "Our hearts ache for our employee's family, friends and colleagues. As healthcare providers on the front lines of this pandemic, we know we are not immune to its traumatic effects. We continue to fight with every resource we have to protect our employees and provide the safest care to our patients."

