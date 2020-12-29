California nurse begs people to 'stop being careless' in viral TikTok video

Gayana Chuklansev, RN, an intensive care unit nurse in Los Angeles, issued an emotional plea in a TikTok last week about the conditions at her hospital and urged people to stay home, NBC News reports. As of Dec. 29, the video had more than 1.3 million views.

"We have no ventilators for patients," Ms. Chuklansev said in the video. "We have no sedating medications. Patients are dying like flies."

Her hospital is at maximum capacity, she said, adding, "It's like a war zone and we're asking for help and help's not coming. … We didn't sign up to watch patients die because we physically cannot help them, so please stop being careless."

The state's official COVID-19 response page, last updated Dec. 29, indicated there was no ICU bed availability across Central and Southern California.

Ms. Chuklansev did not immediately respond to NBC's request for comment.

