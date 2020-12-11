ANA joins 'American Nurse Heroes' campaign

The American Nurses Association is partnering with Al Roker Entertainment and HealthCom Media to create a multi-channel "American Nurse Heros" campaign spotlighting the true stories of nurses combating COVID-19.

The campaign will share nurses' stories online, in the American Nurses Journal and in a national television special. The effort also encourages the public to donate to the American Nurses Foundation, ANA's charitable branch.

"This campaign will inspire viewers to share their own stories of how nurses have made a lasting impression on their lives, make the case to policymakers about the importance of investing in nursing, and inspire young people to chose nursing as a career," said Debbie Hatmaker, PhD, RN, acting ANA Enterprise CEO.

