15 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are 15 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Charleston, W.Va.-based Highland Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

2. St. Peter, Minn.-based River's Edge Hospital and Clinic seeks a chief nursing officer.

3. Lafayette, Ind.-based Arnett Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer.

4. Providence seeks a chief nursing officer at its Missoula, Mont., location.

5. Carmel, Ind.-based Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

6. Madison, Wis.-based UW Health University Hospital seeks a vice president/chief nursing officer.

7. Kahuku (Hawaii) Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

8. Fayetteville, Tenn.-based Lincoln Health System seeks a chief nursing officer.

9. Edina, Minn.-based Fairview Health Services seeks a vice president/chief nursing officer at its Southdale location.

10. Madison, Wis.-based UW Health University Hospital seeks a vice president/ambulatory chief nursing officer and nursing support services.

11. Middlebury, Vt.-based Porter Medical Center seeks an associate vice president/chief nursing officer.

12. Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus seeks a chief nursing officer and senior vice president.

13. Inverness, Fla.-based Citrus Memorial Hospital seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

14. Oklahoma City-based Community Hospital OKC seeks a chief nursing officer.

15. Medical City Dallas seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

