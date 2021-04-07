15 hospitals hiring CNOs
Below are 15 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.
1. Charleston, W.Va.-based Highland Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.
2. St. Peter, Minn.-based River's Edge Hospital and Clinic seeks a chief nursing officer.
3. Lafayette, Ind.-based Arnett Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer.
4. Providence seeks a chief nursing officer at its Missoula, Mont., location.
5. Carmel, Ind.-based Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.
6. Madison, Wis.-based UW Health University Hospital seeks a vice president/chief nursing officer.
7. Kahuku (Hawaii) Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.
8. Fayetteville, Tenn.-based Lincoln Health System seeks a chief nursing officer.
9. Edina, Minn.-based Fairview Health Services seeks a vice president/chief nursing officer at its Southdale location.
10. Madison, Wis.-based UW Health University Hospital seeks a vice president/ambulatory chief nursing officer and nursing support services.
11. Middlebury, Vt.-based Porter Medical Center seeks an associate vice president/chief nursing officer.
12. Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus seeks a chief nursing officer and senior vice president.
13. Inverness, Fla.-based Citrus Memorial Hospital seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.
14. Oklahoma City-based Community Hospital OKC seeks a chief nursing officer.
15. Medical City Dallas seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.
