10 Tennessee hospitals with the top nurse-patient communication scores

The following Tennessee hospitals received the highest marks for nurse communication, according to the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

At least 83 percent of patients at the hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26, 2022 and based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four quarters. CMS says users should interpret the data with caution, "as they are based on fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients, and fewer hospitals than normal."

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

Memorial Healthcare System (Chattanooga)

Tristar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City

Dyersburg Regional Medical Center

Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge

Roane Medical Center (Harriman)

Southern Tennessee Regional Health System (Lawrenceburg)

Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery (Nashville)

Unity Medical Center (Manchester)

Mountain Home VA Medical Center