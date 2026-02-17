Leading during crises: What medicine taught me about leading when it matters most

I spent the first 24 years of my career as a practicing obstetrician/gynecologist. Being an OB-GYN was incredibly rewarding — there is nothing quite like placing a newborn in the arms of new parents. Of course, the work also included tense moments, uncertainty and emergencies that demanded rapid decision-making, clear communication and steady leadership.

While I didn’t start my career with the intention of pursuing executive leadership, medicine provided countless opportunities to develop the skills that would later serve me in leadership roles — and, unfortunately, in times of crisis as well.

Before becoming Lee Health’s President and CEO in 2017, I held several leadership positions, including co-founding Physicians Primary Care in Southwest Florida and serving as chief administrative officer of Cape Coral (Fla.) Hospital and COO for Lee Health. Each role required a different perspective, but it all drew upon the same core skills I learned at the bedside, in the operating room and eventually in the boardroom.

Those skills were tested like never before during the COVID-19 pandemic and, soon after, during the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. Leading through those crises reinforced several lessons that I believe are essential for effective leadership in uncertain times:

Especially in healthcare, crises affect people personally and professionally. Taking time to listen and acknowledge the emotional toll strengthens trust and resilience across the organization. Celebrate the team. In the most difficult moments, it is the dedication, creativity and resilience of the team that carries the organization forward. Recognizing and celebrating those efforts matters — during the crisis and long after it has passed.

In both bedside medicine and leadership, crises remind us why we do this work in the first place. Titles and structures matter far less than trust, presence and purpose. The lessons I learned delivering babies — listening closely, acting decisively and caring deeply for people in vulnerable moments — are the same lessons that guide me today. Crises will continue to test healthcare systems, but when leaders lead with clarity, compassion and respect for their teams, organizations don’t just endure — they emerge stronger.