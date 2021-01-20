Wisconsin pharmacist accused of trying to ruin COVID-19 vaccines charged with misdemeanor

Steven Brandenburg, a former pharmacist at Grafton, Wis.-based Aurora Medical Center who admitted to purposely removing COVID-19 vaccine doses from refrigeration last month, was charged with attempted criminal damage to property Jan. 19 — a misdemeanor, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The charge is punishable by up to nine months in jail and a $10,000 fine.

Mr. Brandenburg is pleading not guilty, with his next hearing scheduled for March 18, according to the Journal.

Mr. Brandenburg told investigators he believed the vaccine could harm patients or alter their DNA after being questioned about why he removed 570 vials of the Moderna vaccine from the hospital's refrigeration. He was first arrested Dec. 31 on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering society, adulterating a prescription drug and criminal damage to property.

During Mr. Brandenburg's initial court hearing Jan. 4, Ozaukee County district attorney Adam Gerol said he was working with Moderna to evaluate whether the vaccines had been completely destroyed or if they were still viable. Mr. Gerol said that if the vaccines were still viable, attempted criminal damage to property would be the highest charge. On Jan. 19, Mr. Gerol said Moderna's initial review indicated the vaccine doses remain viable, though the company is still running tests, according to ABC News.

"If something does come up, there is a possibility the charges may change," Mr. Gerol said during the hearing. "I would hope to know something in the next several weeks."

Earlier this week, the Wisconsin Pharmacy Examining Board suspended Mr. Brandenburg's license, pending the outcome of his criminal and disciplinary hearings.

