Wisconsin hospitals oppose bill aiming to create healthcare price transparency requirement

The Wisconsin Hospital Association is opposing legislation that would require hospitals to create a list of 300 "shoppable services" or nonemergency procedures they provide, Wisconsin Public Radio reported May 4.

Hospitals would be banned from requiring patients to create accounts to view or pay for the information. Hospitals with more than 550 beds that did not comply could get hit with fines of $10,000 per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association argues that the proposal replicates federal procedures.

"Wisconsin hospitals are national leaders in complying with federal transparency law and that is why WHA believes this legislation is unwarranted," Eric Borgerding, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Hospital Association, said in a statement. "Further, the legislation creates a new set of state regulations and penalties that will complicate and confuse compliance with existing federal regulations and penalties being rigorously enforced by the CMS."