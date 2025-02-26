Walgreens to pay $595M settlement in COVID-19 testing contract dispute

Alexandra Murphy -

Walgreens has agreed to pay $595 million to settle a legal dispute with Everly Health Solutions, formerly known as PNWHealth, over COVID-19 testing services. 

The settlement resolves all claims related to a breach-of-contract arbitration initiated by the virtual care company in 2022, according to an SEC filing reviewed by Becker's

The dispute centered on Walgreens' decision to in-source certain services previously provided by Everly Health Solutions, including test ordering and oversight, without consulting the company. Everly also alleged fraudulent inducement and misappropriation of branding. 

This settlement follows a Delaware federal court ruling that upheld a $988 million arbitration award in Everly Health Solutions' favor, rejecting Walgreens' argument that the damages should have been capped at $79 million under the contract. 

 

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles