Visitor stabs patient, then self at Kaiser hospital: Police

A 63-year-old man was arrested in connection with the stabbing of his wife, who was a patient at Vallejo, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, Fox affiliate KTVU reported Nov. 18.

The incident occurred about 8:45 a.m. Nov. 16, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Frank McMillan, who reportedly also stabbed himself, and his wife were taken in for surgery to treat their stab wounds and are expected to survive their injuries.

"We're grateful to our staff members who acted quickly to intervene and provide care to those involved," a hospital spokesperson told Becker's. "This was an isolated event. The safety and well-being of our staff and patients is our highest priority, and we are providing support to those involved in this incident. We are cooperating with Vallejo Police Department as they conduct their investigation."

After the surgery, Mr. McMillian told police officers that he had killed his mother in her home. Police conducted a welfare check at the residence and found the mother's body.

Mr. McMillan was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of his wife and the murder of his mother. He will be taken into custody once he has been medically cleared.

Police said it is still unclear what circumstances brought about the stabbings.