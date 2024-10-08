Trade group sues FDA for removing Eli Lilly weight loss drug from shortage list

A group representing companies that produce copycat versions of Eli Lilly weight loss medications has filed a lawsuit against the FDA following the agency's recent decision to remove the drugs from its shortage list, Bloomberg reported Oct. 7.

The Outsourcing Facilities Association, along with compounding pharmacy FarmaKeio Superior Custom Compounding, alleged the FDA acted arbitrarily and failed to provide prior notice regarding its decision.

The plaintiffs asserted that the shortage of Lilly's drugs is not truly over and argued that the FDA's action limits patient access to essential medications. The lawsuit seeks to overturn the FDA's removal of Lilly's weight loss drugs from the shortage list.

With the FDA announcement, many patients who relied on compounded versions of the medications now face the choice of switching to higher priced brand-name medications or seeking alternatives from Novo Nordisk.