Texas sues system claiming it barred officers from carrying firearms

Memorial Hermann Health System is facing a lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, alleging the Houston-based system barred off-duty police officers from carrying their firearms in its facilities in at least 10 instances, according to court records obtained by the Houston Chronicle.

The complaint, filed Nov. 19, alleges Memorial Hermann violated state law by prohibiting law enforcement officers from carrying weapons they are authorized to carry in several of its facilities. The alleged violations occurred between 2022 and October 2024 and were reported by active and retired officers.

The state is seeking $10,000 in civil penalties, or $1,000 for each violation, as well as legal fees, according to the Chronicle. A spokesperson for the health system declined to comment on the matter.

Mr. Paxton's office has filed several lawsuits this year related to businesses' alleged violations of the law. The law, included as an article in the Texas Code of Criminal Procedures, states that establishments serving the public may not restrict a peace officer or special investigator from carrying authorized weapons on their premises. The article defines an "establishment serving the public" as a hotel, restaurant, retail business, sports venue, or "any other place of public accommodation," but does not specifically reference hospitals.