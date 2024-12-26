Tennessee pharmacist charged with healthcare fraud, identity theft

Philip Hall, a 48-year-old pharmacist of Jamestown, Tenn., has been arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated identity theft and nine counts of healthcare fraud.

Mr. Hall owned and operated Hall Family Pharmacy, which had locations in Clarkrange and Jamestown, Tenn.

From 2018 until around May 2024, Mr. Hall allegedly submitted false claims to Medicare, TriCare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield for prescription drugs that were not ordered by a physician or healthcare provider, not actually dispensed or were medically unnecessary, according to a Dec. 23 Department of Justice news release.

Both Hall Family Pharmacy locations allegedly lacked inventory to dispense the drugs in many cases. Hall allegedly submitted a total of more than $6 million in TriCare, Medicare and Medicaid false claims. He is also alleged to have used other people's identification, in many instances without their approval, to secure reimbursement for claims submitted to a healthcare benefit program, the release said.

Mr. Hall faces up to 10 years in federal prison for each healthcare fraud count, along with two years for aggravated identity theft counts, if convicted. The U.S. is also seeking a $6.52 million monetary judgement, representing Mr. Hall's proceeds from the fraud scheme.