Pharmacy owner, accountant, face new charges in $150M scam

Two Houston men face additional charges in a nationwide pharmacy healthcare fraud scheme that targeted elderly people. Mohamed Mokbel and Fathy Elsafty made their initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate on Aug. 2, according to an announcement from the Justice Department.

The indictment alleges that from 2013 to January 2022, the men conspired to commit a $150 million mail fraud and healthcare fraud scheme and engaged in money laundering with the proceeds from their fraudulent activities.

Mr. Mokbel was the CEO of 4M Pharmaceuticals. With Mr. ElSafty's assistance, he allegedly acquired and controlled more than a dozen pharmacies in California, Texas, and Florida. They are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and healthcare fraud, two counts of healthcare fraud, and 15 counts of money laundering.

They face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of conspiracy, while the health care violations carry a 10-year prison term. Money laundering also has a potential 10-year sentence.