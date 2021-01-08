Patient arrested after firing shots inside New York City hospital

A patient was arrested after firing shots inside New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering on Jan. 7 and then barricading himself in a bathroom for several hours, according to NBC New York.

Police did not release the suspect's name but identified him as a 65-year-old man. He reportedly fired several shots while in the hospital's urgent care facility on East 67th Street about 8:45 p.m. EST Jan. 7, the New York Post reported.

Police said no one was injured during the incident, and the man was taken into custody.



