Ohio physician sentenced to 6 years for fraud

An Ohio physician was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to healthcare fraud and illegally prescribing controlled substances.

Jeffrey Sutton, 65, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release, a $5,200 special assessment, a $20,000 fine and restitution of $148,870, according to a May 23 Justice Department news release.

Between January 2015 and January 2022, Dr. Sutton allegedly prescribed medically unnecessary controlled substances to patients outside the course of practice and without legitimate medical purpose. In doing so, he fraudulently billed healthcare benefit programs for office visits and controlled substances illegally dispensed.

Dr. Sutton also admitted to engaging in sexual acts with patients to whom he prescribed substances, including during office visists; and delivering dozens of oxycodone pills to a patient with whom he was in a relationship without a valid prescription, the release said.