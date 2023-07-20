Nurse practitioner abused dozens of patients: FBI

The FBI arrested a California nurse practitioner suspected of abusing more than a dozen boys and men since 1986, The Sacramento Bee reported July 19.

Bradley Reger, 67, was arrested July 6 and is being held without bail on charges of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places.

The FBI said he "sexually abused more than a dozen male patients between the ages of 12 and 22 under the guise of conducting purported medical examinations at his medical clinic in Susanville, California, and in hotel rooms and camp sites all over the world," according to an affidavit filed in federal court in Sacramento, Calif.