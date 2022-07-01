MCG Health faces lawsuit after data breach affecting patients at 8 hospitals

A lawsuit was filed against clinical guidance software vendor MCG Health over a March data breach that has affected at least eight healthcare organizations.

A June 21 lawsuit, filed in the District Court for the Western District of Washington, alleges that MCG Health was negligent in protecting patient's health information. The plaintiffs also allege that they face "irreparable damage" as a result of the data compromised in the breach.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and punitive damages and call for MCG Health to make significant improvements to security.

Patient information obtained in the MCG Health breach contains names, Social Security numbers, medical codes, postal addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth and gender from the following hospitals and health system: