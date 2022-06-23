Avera, Newman Regional + more affected by the MCG Health data breach

A growing number of hospitals and health systems, including Avera and Newman Regional, have been affected by a March 25 data breach on clinical guidance software vendor MCG Health.

On March 25, MCG Health, which provides patient care guidelines to hospitals and health systems, learned that an unauthorized party had accessed personal information stored on its system.

Patient information obtained in the MCG Health breach contains names, Social Security numbers, medical codes, postal addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth and gender from the following hospitals and health system, as of June 23:

MCG Health confirmed that 10 patients' information was posted to the dark web for sale.

The company is notifying all affected patients and hospitals.