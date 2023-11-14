Man who broke into children's hospital with gun sentenced to prison

A Colorado man who entered a children's hospital with a handgun has been sentenced to 33 months in prison.

Jeremy Tate, 29, broke in through an employee entrance at Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora on Sept. 24, 2022, according to a Nov. 13 Department of Justice news release. He carried a handgun. The Aurora Police Department and University of Colorado Police Department responded to reports of an armed suspect in the hospital. University police located Mr. Tate and recovered the gun.

In addition to prison time, Mr. Tate, of Aurora was sentenced to three years of supervised release for one count of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

"The Aurora Police Department said the intruder had no intent to harm and Children's Colorado was not a target," the hospital said in a statement shared with Becker's in September 2022. "The intruder is not a current or former Children's Colorado employee."