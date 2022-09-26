Man with gun arrested at Colorado children's hospital

A man possessing a gun was arrested Sept. 24 at Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colo., after he entered the hospital through an employee entrance, police said in a statement shared with Becker's.

The Aurora Police Department and University of Colorado Police Department responded about 12:20 a.m. to reports of an armed individual who had entered the building. The suspect, Jeremy Tate, 27, was located and placed into custody by university police before the Aurora Police Department arrived on scene, police said. A handgun was recovered.

Police also said Mr. Tate had a minor finger injury, and it is unknown if the injury occurred before entering the hospital.

He "was taken to [another] hospital for treatment prior to being taken to APD's jail," police said. "It is not known why the suspect entered through the employee entrance, armed with a gun."

In a statement shared with Becker's, the children’s hospital said no employees, patients or families were hurt.

"The Aurora Police Department said the intruder had no intent to harm and Children's Colorado was not a target," the statement reads. "The intruder is not a current or former Children's Colorado employee. The safety of everyone on our premises, including patients, patient families, visitors and team members, remains our priority and Children's Colorado is conducting a comprehensive investigation of this incident."

Mr. Tate faces charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender; possession of a dangerous or illegal weapon; carrying a concealed weapon; and possession of a large capacity magazine. Police said he also had six outstanding warrants.