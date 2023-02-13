Man arrested for allegedly bringing gun into New Hampshire hospital

A 28-year-old man was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun into Peterborough, N.H.-based Monadnock Community Hospital, the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript reported Feb. 11.

On Feb. 9, the Peterborough Police Department received a call reporting a man with a handgun inside the hospital, according to a statement on the department's Facebook page. Two officers found the man, later identified as Gabriel Sawich, in the waiting room with his hand allegedly on the gun. Mr. Sawich yelled at officers and refused to surrender the weapon.

A short struggle to disarm Mr. Sawich ensued, which ended when an officer used a Taser. Mr. Sawich was arrested then taken to the emergency room for medical evaluation, which is standard practice after a Taser deployment, according to the statement.

Mr. Sawich was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

"The safety of our staff and patients is our highest priority," Laura Gingras, hospital vice president of philanthropy and community relations, told the Ledger-Transcript. "The Peterborough Police responded to a situation on our campus on Thursday afternoon. The situation was very quickly de-escalated, and no one was injured. We remain committed to the ongoing safety of everyone on our campus. We are thankful to all of our staff for their response to the incident and for the quick response from our security team and the police."