Maine physician faces up to 300 years in prison for overprescribing opioids

A Maine physician was found guilty on 15 counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances.

Merideth Norris, DO, distributed substances including oxycodone, hydromorphone and fentanyl to patients without legitimate medical purpose, according to a June 21 Justice Department news release. Some of the patients suffered from opioid use disorder and tested positive for addictive substances.

Dr. Norris was warned on numerous occasions, and Walmart pharmacies issued a nationwide ban on prescriptions written by her.

A jury found Dr. Norris guilty of 15 counts of unlawfully distributed controlled substances. Each count has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, which could amount to 300 years.