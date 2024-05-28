Louisiana categorizes abortion pills as controlled substances

Louisiana is the first state to define medication abortion, an FDA-approved two-drug regimen, as a controlled substance, meaning possession of unprescribed abortion pills can lead to imprisonment.

On May 24, Gov. Jeff Landry signed a bill that outlaws the possession of unprescribed mifepristone and misoprostol, which are approved to end a pregnancy within the first 10 weeks of gestation. Louisiana is the first state to categorize the pills as Schedule IV medications, which are drugs that have a low potential for abuse and low risk of dependence, including some cough medicines and painkillers.

Anyone who possesses the medications without a prescription could face imprisonment between one and five years, plus a fine of up to $5,000.

The legislation also prohibits administering medication abortion without a person's consent. The law becomes effective Oct. 1.