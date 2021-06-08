Las Vegas hospital must pay $145K in back wages, $19K fine for labor violations

Las Vegas-based Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center must pay $145,402 in back wages for 23 employees, along with a $19,090 labor violation penalty, according to a June 8 news release from the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division.

After a federal investigation, the division cited the employer for failing to maintain accurate records of employees' hours worked. The department found Centennial Hills required workers to complete necessary paperwork after their daily shifts ended without pay. The hospital also manipulated employee time cards to avoid paying overtime, reports the labor department.

The hospital violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay staff for all hours worked.

Centennial Hills is a subsidiary of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.

