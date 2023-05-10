Hospital vendor sued for data breach affecting 1 million

After EHR supplier NextGen said a data breach compromised information of 1 million patients, four lawsuits were filed against the company, according to court documents.

Two of the four filed class-action suits accuse NextGen of not informing patients until a month after it became aware of the data breach, which began in late March; one forwarded claims of negligence, breach of implied contract, unjust enrichment and breach of fiduciary duty; and the other is seeking damages for the risk of identity theft.