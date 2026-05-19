Healthcare billing fraud: 10 recent cases 

From the owner of healthcare software convicted in a $1 billion Medicare scheme, to two Georgia men sentenced for roles in a $522 million scheme, here are 10 healthcare billing fraud cases Becker’s has reported since April 20:

1. A federal jury found a 55-year-old Michigan nurse and home health agency owner guilty of committing Medicare fraud using patient records stolen from a Detroit hospital.

2. A federal jury in the Southern District of Florida convicted the founder and owner of HealthSplash for his role in a scheme that prosecutors said fraudulently billed Medicare and other federal healthcare programs more than $1 billion for medically unnecessary equipment.

3. A Utah podiatrist and two nurses were indicted on charges of submitting $29 million in fraudulent Medicare claims for medically unnecessary skin substitute services.

4. Joel Rufus French, a former NFL player who was the beneficial owner of eight durable medical equipment companies and owned a marketing company, was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for his role in a yearslong Medicare and Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs fraud scheme.

5. A Huntington Park, Calif., physician and his medical practice agreed to pay more than $6.73 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations of performing medically unnecessary vascular procedures on Medicare beneficiaries.

6. An optometrist in Brentwood, Tenn., pleaded guilty to defrauding Medicare of $6.9 million.

7. Two Georgia men were sentenced for their roles in a scheme to submit more than $522 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers for medically unnecessary genetic tests.

8. Two St. Louis-area physicians and a chiropractor were sentenced for their roles in a $4.7 million healthcare fraud and opioid prescription scheme involving Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare.

9. A Florida nursing assistant was sentenced to nine years in prison for his role in an $11.4 million healthcare fraud conspiracy involving medically unnecessary orthotic braces.

10. A Michigan surgeon was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison for his role in a scheme to submit more than $7 million in fraudulent Medicare claims for psychotherapy services that were never rendered.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.