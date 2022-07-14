Fresenius Vascular Care accused of defrauding federal programs at 9 locations

Berwyn, Pa.-based Fresenius Vascular Care has been accused of defrauding Medicare and other healthcare programs through "billing for unnecessary procedures" at nine of its locations, the Justice Department said July 13.

The company is accused of providing unneeded treatment on dialysis patients at centers throughout New York City and Long Island, N.Y., according to a Justice Department news release. The treatments were then allegedly billed to Medicare, Medicaid, the Federal Benefits Program and Tricare, a federal healthcare program for active and retired armed forces members.

"The conduct alleged in this case is egregious, as Fresenius not only defrauded federal healthcare programs but also subjected particularly vulnerable people to medically unnecessary procedures," U.S. Attorney Beon Peace said in the release. "This office will hold medical providers accountable for practices that needlessly expose patients to harm for financial gain at taxpayer expense."

Fresenius said it denies the accusations.

"Our network of vascular centers is leading efforts to reduce total healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes by expanding access to innovative and less-invasive procedures," Fresenius said in a statement shared with Becker's. "Our policies are intended to result in a high standard of care and compliance with government regulations. We dispute the allegations contained in both the relators’ complaint and the US government’s complaint and intend to vigorously defend the litigation."