Former Virginia nurse faces additional charges in NICU abuse case

A former nurse at HCA's Henrico Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, Va., is now facing eight counts of abuse and malicious wounding after several infants in the hospital's neonatal ICU were found with unexplained fractures while under her care, according to a March 10 report from USA Today.

Erin Strotman, RN, 26, was charged in January with one count of malicious wounding and one count of felony child abuse after authorities reviewed hospital footage that allegedly showed her applying pressure to an infant's legs while working in the NICU. On March 11, prosecutors announced six additional charges — four counts of child abuse and two counts of malicious wounding — related to three infants who suffered unexplained fractures in late 2024.



The fractures identified in late 2024 were similar to an incident involving four infants in summer 2023. Ms. Strotman has not been charged in connection with the 2023 injuries, though investigations are ongoing, authorities told USA Today.

Henrico Doctors' Hospital, which paused NICU admissions in late December, resumed operations Feb. 5 after implementing enhanced safety protocols. In a statement at the time, the hospital reaffirmed its commitment to patient safety, citing enhanced staff training, updated reporting processes and strengthened video monitoring.

Ms. Strotman obtained her nursing license in 2019. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare previously confirmed she was no longer employed by the hospital.