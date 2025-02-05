Virginia HCA hospital reopens NICU after nurse charged with abuse

HCA's Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond, Va., has reopened its neonatal ICU for new admissions. The hospital halted NICU admissions Dec. 26 after it discovered three infants with unexplained fractures in November and December.

The fractures were similar to an incident involving four infants in summer 2023. An investigation from the Virginia Department of Health later found a weekslong delay between when the hospital discovered the fractures in 2023, and the time it alerted the department of social services. The hospital previously said it immediately launched an internal investigation upon learning of the fractures and reported them to authorities once it determined they may have been caused by "something other than the development and size of the babies."

Upon learning of the three most recent cases, the hospital conducted another internal investigation, informed families, and notified authorities and regulators.

In January, Erin Strotman, a former NICU nurse at the hospital, was charged with malicious wounding and felony child abuse in connection with one of the incidents that happened in November. A criminal complaint obtained by The Washington Post indicates video footage from cameras in the NICU that appear to show Ms. Strotman "applying pressure" to a 5-month-old patient's legs led to her arrest. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the other fractures.

In an update on its website, Henrico Doctors' Hospital said NICU admissions would resume Feb. 5.



"We came to this decision in collaboration with the Virginia Department Health and are grateful for our partnership to help ensure the safety of our NICU," the hospital said. "Our patients should expect nothing short of exceptional care, which is why existing safety measures will remain in place, including our video security systems. One system allows parents to view their babies via live stream, and one system allows for internal security and safety review."



"This period has allowed us to further enhance our safe handling protocols and staff training in all aspects of the NICU. Additionally, we have refined other safety measures and reporting processes, which will be implemented going forward, including: