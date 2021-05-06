Former Pittsburgh hospital employee pleads guilty to filming patients, co-workers

A former employee of Pittsburgh-based West Penn Hospital has pleaded guilty to using a hidden camera to film patients and employees, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Guy Caley, 53, admitted to secretly videotaping patients and co-workers undressing, according to the May 5 report.

Mike Manko, a spokesperson for Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr., told Becker's Mr. Caley pleaded guilty to more than 80 counts, including felony counts of intercepting communications and misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Bruce Beemer set a sentencing hearing for Aug. 16.

Mr. Caley's general plea comes nearly one year after he surrendered to police in July 2020 on charges in connection to a hidden camera found in a third-floor employee bathroom, according to the report. Police said Mr. Caley also admitted to using the camera previously to film patients while he was working in the hospital's radiology department. More charges were added after police found more videos of employees and patients.

Joe Otte, Mr. Caley's attorney, declined to comment. Dan Laurent, a spokesperson for the hospital's operator, Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, told Becker's the hospital has no further comment beyond previous statements.

The hospital's statement from last September said in part: "We are dismayed that such a reprehensible act was committed on our campus. At Allegheny Health Network and West Penn, we place the utmost priority on safeguarding the privacy and dignity of our employees, patients and visitors, and we deeply regret that some have been unknowingly affected by this criminal act."

Multiple civil lawsuits have been filed against Mr. Caley and the hospital related to the case, and most of them are pending, according to the Post-Gazette.

