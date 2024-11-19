Former CEO refiles suit against MetroHealth

Akram Boutros, MD, former CEO of Cleveland-based MetroHealth, has refiled his lawsuit against the health system and its board of trustees, alleging breach of contract, wrongful termination and defamation.

Dr. Boutros refiled the complaint Nov. 19 in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, according to court documents shared with Becker's.

Dr. Boutros initially withdrew his lawsuit in December 2023 following a cancer diagnosis that necessitated inpatient care and various treatments over the past year, according to his attorney, Jason Bristol.

The MetroHealth board fired Dr. Boutros in November 2022, alleging the former CEO authorized more than $1.9 million in supplemental bonuses for himself over a five-year period, without notifying the board.

After the firing, Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber's office issued a report finding insufficient evidence to justify a criminal referral of Dr. Boutros.

Mr. Faber's office was unable to determine whether Dr. Boutros had proper authorization to receive the supplemental bonuses, "as there was reasonable doubt based on the information gathered."

Dr. Boutros, who planned to retire at the end of 2022, alleged board retaliation and denied wrongdoing. In the lawsuit he refiled, he argues that his termination and the subsequent statement released by MetroHealth harmed his career and reputation.

"Due to the MetroHealth board's persistent failure to understand their own compensation policies and legal delegations of authority, we unfortunately have been forced to refile our lawsuit," Dr. Boutros said in a news release shared with Becker's.

"At the same time, I will continue to remember my 10 years at MetroHealth as the most gratifying of my career. I love the staff and patients and am honored to have served the residents of Cuyahoga County, particularly the most underserved ones."

MetroHealth shared the following statement with Becker's:

"MetroHealth does not comment on litigation, nor will it engage in negotiations through the news media. We will file our response with the court at the appropriate time."