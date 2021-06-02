Former Broward Health director pleads guilty to bribery scheme

A former director at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health pleaded guilty to his role in a bribery conspiracy, the U.S. Justice Department said June 1.

Brian Bravo, the former corporate procurement officer and director of materials management at Broward Health, admitted that he accepted kickbacks from vendors and a consultant in exchange for awarding them lucrative contracts.

In his role as procurement director, Mr. Bravo was responsible for deciding which vendors would provide Broward Health with products and services, including healthcare products, linens, compression sleeves and printer repair.

According to prosecutors, Mr. Bravo used his role to orchestrate a bribery and kickback scheme between 2008 and 2015 that involved four vendors. During his change of plea hearing, Mr. Bravo admitted to accepting $427,000 in kickback payments from two vendors and a consultant for two additional vendors in exchange for awarding them contracts.

Mr. Bravo's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12. He faces up to five years in prison.