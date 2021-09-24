Colorado medical clinic owner fined for continuing to market false COVID cures

The owner of Loveland (Colo.) Medical Clinic was ordered to pay a fine for violating a cease-and-desist order that required him to stop marketing false COVID-19 cures.

Clinic owner Siegfried Emme will pay $20,000 if he complies with a consent judgment filed in court. If he doesn't comply with the judgment, he will be forced to pay $40,000, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a Sept. 23 news release.

"My office will hold accountable those who continue to break the law after they are told to stop — and in so doing continue to place the public at risk," Mr. Weiser said. "Falsely advertising alleged 'cures' and providing misleading information about treatments for COVID-19 can cause direct harm to patients and delay them from seeking the care they need."

In March 2020, Mr. Emme allegedly began advertising IV therapies as COVID-19 treatments and later started advertising other medications on his social media and blog. The attorney general said a cease-and-desist notice was sent to Mr. Emme in November 2020, and he agreed to take down the posts but failed to remove them all.

