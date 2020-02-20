Chicago woman found guilty for role in $7M Medicare billing scheme

A woman in Chicago was found guilty of partaking in a scheme to defraud $7 million from the Medicare program, according to the Department of Justice.

From 2011-17, Angelita Newton helped the owners of Chicago-based home health company Care Specialists run a billing scheme, according to evidence presented at trial. As the owners' employee and personal assistant, Ms. Newton conspired with management to bill Medicare for medically unnecessary and unqualified services, the evidence showed.



Specifically, Ms. Newton created and completed visit notes to appear as if certain nursing services were provided when they weren't, according to the evidence. She also knew the owner of Care Specialists was illegally making cash payments to patients, the evidence showed.



A jury found Ms. Newton guilty of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.

